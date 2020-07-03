5154 Amesbury Drive

Nice first floor unit with tile floors in living area with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet and nice bath. Second bedroom. Large utility room with full size washer &dryer connections. Covered patio. Community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
