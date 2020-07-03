All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5154 Amesbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5154 Amesbury Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:49 AM

5154 Amesbury Drive

5154 Amesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5154 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Nice first floor unit with tile floors in living area with fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Master bedroom with walk in closet and nice bath. Second bedroom. Large utility room with full size washer &dryer connections. Covered patio. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5154 Amesbury Drive have any available units?
5154 Amesbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5154 Amesbury Drive have?
Some of 5154 Amesbury Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5154 Amesbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5154 Amesbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5154 Amesbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5154 Amesbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5154 Amesbury Drive offer parking?
No, 5154 Amesbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5154 Amesbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5154 Amesbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5154 Amesbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5154 Amesbury Drive has a pool.
Does 5154 Amesbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 5154 Amesbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5154 Amesbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5154 Amesbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Highland Hills
5850 Highland Hills Dr
Dallas, TX 75241
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University