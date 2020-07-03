All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215

4928 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4928 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Old East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One word, Amazing! Just responsibleents from Downtown Dallas.

One word, Amazing! Just responsibleents from Downtown Dallas, shops and eateries. Serenely Modern Flats in Old East Dallas adjacent to the Swiss Avenue Preservation District. An extensive renovation of a classic 50s building featuring grey oak flooring throughout the living and bedroom areas, quartz counter tops, large sunny double pane windows, new bath vanities and fixtures, multi point recessed lighting, new appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice maker. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 have any available units?
4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 have?
Some of 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 offers parking.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 have a pool?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 have accessible units?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 215 has units with dishwashers.

