2 Bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd Fl featuring electric cooktop, built-in oven, disposal, dishwasher, fridge, central Heat and Air, large balcony, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, decorative FP, community laundry. Resident pays 25% water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4911 Worth Street have any available units?
4911 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Worth Street have?
Some of 4911 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.