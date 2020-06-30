All apartments in Dallas
4911 Worth Street
4911 Worth Street

4911 Worth St · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Worth St, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom, 1 bath on 2nd Fl featuring electric cooktop, built-in oven, disposal, dishwasher, fridge, central Heat and Air, large balcony, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, decorative FP, community laundry. Resident pays 25% water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Worth Street have any available units?
4911 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Worth Street have?
Some of 4911 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 4911 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4911 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 4911 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 4911 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 4911 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

