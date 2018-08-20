4611 Philip Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! This one will go fast!! Great quiet neighborhood that's perfect for your new home! This NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is minutes from Downtown and all Dallas has to offer. Close to shopping and entertainment in Downtown Dallas, this home is perfectly situated! Minutes from Hwy 30, 75 and 45 takes you anywhere in the metroplex! A Must See! Move in Ready! Great for entertaining large and small parties! This home has been remodeled from the ground up! Did you see the floors! See this one before it is gone!! Contact a tenant agent today! See photos for Tenant Selection Criteria. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.