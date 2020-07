Amenities

Completely remodeled & ready for move in! Adorable condo with modern colors and overlooks the pool area. Features living with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with new stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Bedroom with balcony perfect for morning coffee , large walk in closet and bath with new tiled shower. HOA included in rent. Gated complex and gated entry, unit on second floor. Come see today!