4317 Harvest Hill Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 2 story Duplex has been completely renovated. Totally new kitchen new cabinets, counters, appliances. All 3 bathrooms were updated as well. New wide plank flooring downstairs and in all baths. 1st floor has large formal living-dining room with fireplace, large open kitchen with breakfast bar adjacent to 2nd living area with access to patio, half bath, large entry closet, laundry room and under stairs storage. Large master suite has 2 closets, dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closets. 4th bedroom could be Study. New windows throughout, nice large fenced yard, 2 car detached over sized garage too ** TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF MOVED IN BY MAY 31, 2020 **