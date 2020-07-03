Rent Calculator
4000 McKinney Ave
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:26 PM
4000 McKinney Ave
4000 Mckinney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
4000 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
accessible
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
accessible
carport
parking
No description added
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4000 McKinney Ave have any available units?
4000 McKinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4000 McKinney Ave have?
Some of 4000 McKinney Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4000 McKinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4000 McKinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 McKinney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4000 McKinney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4000 McKinney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4000 McKinney Ave offers parking.
Does 4000 McKinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 McKinney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 McKinney Ave have a pool?
No, 4000 McKinney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4000 McKinney Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4000 McKinney Ave has accessible units.
Does 4000 McKinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 McKinney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
