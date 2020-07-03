3207 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED 3 story Uptown townhome, new paint, new countertops in kitchen and baths, new carpet and tile, new light fixtures. Close to restaurants, shopping, and famous McKinney Ave Trolley. Study on first floor with wall of built-ins, with large walk-in closet and access to private patio. Open living area on second floor is great for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors, double stacked molding and gas log fireplace create an inviting environment. Light and bright kitchen and breakfast area offers gas cooktop, breakfast bar and door to balcony. Spacious master suite and secondary bedroom on third floor.