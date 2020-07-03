All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 AM

3207 Cole Avenue

3207 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED 3 story Uptown townhome, new paint, new countertops in kitchen and baths, new carpet and tile, new light fixtures. Close to restaurants, shopping, and famous McKinney Ave Trolley. Study on first floor with wall of built-ins, with large walk-in closet and access to private patio. Open living area on second floor is great for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors, double stacked molding and gas log fireplace create an inviting environment. Light and bright kitchen and breakfast area offers gas cooktop, breakfast bar and door to balcony. Spacious master suite and secondary bedroom on third floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Cole Avenue have any available units?
3207 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 3207 Cole Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3207 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3207 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 3207 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 3207 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3207 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

