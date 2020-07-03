Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3123 Alabama Avenue.
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3123 Alabama Avenue
Last updated February 15 2020 at 10:08 AM
1 of 1
3123 Alabama Avenue
3123 Alabama Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3123 Alabama Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with big backyard located in popular Oak Cliff area with new flooring and paint. Located close to major freeways, zoo, entertainment and parks.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Does 3123 Alabama Avenue have any available units?
3123 Alabama Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3123 Alabama Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Alabama Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Alabama Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3123 Alabama Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3123 Alabama Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Alabama Avenue offers parking.
Does 3123 Alabama Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Alabama Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Alabama Avenue have a pool?
No, 3123 Alabama Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Alabama Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3123 Alabama Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Alabama Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Alabama Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Alabama Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3123 Alabama Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
