Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

3106 Woodwind Ln

3106 Woodwind Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3106 Woodwind Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming vintage cottage in a fantastic area close to everything inside of 635 loops.

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1904 square feet of living space in Dallas

This cozy unit features, tile and laminate flooring, granite countertops, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric range oven, dishwasher, and microwave.
Nice open flow, great for entertaining. Nice size back yard, covered patio. Lush greenery with mature trees including three peach and a pecan tree.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets are allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 Woodwind Ln have any available units?
3106 Woodwind Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 Woodwind Ln have?
Some of 3106 Woodwind Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 Woodwind Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3106 Woodwind Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 Woodwind Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3106 Woodwind Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3106 Woodwind Ln offer parking?
No, 3106 Woodwind Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3106 Woodwind Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 Woodwind Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 Woodwind Ln have a pool?
No, 3106 Woodwind Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3106 Woodwind Ln have accessible units?
No, 3106 Woodwind Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 Woodwind Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 Woodwind Ln has units with dishwashers.

