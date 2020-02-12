All apartments in Dallas
2405 Jennings Avenue

Location

2405 Jennings Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Jennings Avenue have any available units?
2405 Jennings Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Jennings Avenue have?
Some of 2405 Jennings Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Jennings Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Jennings Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Jennings Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Jennings Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2405 Jennings Avenue offer parking?
No, 2405 Jennings Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Jennings Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Jennings Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Jennings Avenue have a pool?
No, 2405 Jennings Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Jennings Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2405 Jennings Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Jennings Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Jennings Avenue has units with dishwashers.

