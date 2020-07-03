Rent Calculator
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2146 Roanoke Avenue
2146 Roanoke Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2146 Roanoke Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this great home in the heart of Dallas! Open floorplan,2 bed 2 bath, oversized garage with workshop space and Lots of room to roam! Short Term lease of 6 months only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2146 Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
2146 Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2146 Roanoke Avenue have?
Some of 2146 Roanoke Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2146 Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2146 Roanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2146 Roanoke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2146 Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2146 Roanoke Avenue offers parking.
Does 2146 Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2146 Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 2146 Roanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2146 Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2146 Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2146 Roanoke Avenue has units with dishwashers.
