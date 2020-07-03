All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2

17817 Coit Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17817 Coit Road, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Deposit:$150

Refreshed/Renovated Interiors
New Management
24 Hour Emergency Maintenance
Pets Adored and Welcomed
On the UTD Transportation Line
Easy Access to I 75, George Bush and North Dallas Tollway
Relaxing Swimming Pool

Fitness Center
Garages
Covered Parking
Gated Entrance
Pets with Limitations
Walk to Entertainment

Apartment Amenities

Renovated Interiors
Open, Airy Living Spaces
Chefs Kitchens with Breakfast Bar
Stainless Steel appliances
Garbage Disposal
Frost Free Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave

Designer Kitchens
Spa Baths with Soaking Tubs
Lofty Nine-Foot Ceilings
Large Walk-In Closets
W/D Hookups
Air Conditioning
Wheelchair Access
Private Patio/Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 have any available units?
17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 have?
Some of 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 currently offering any rent specials?
17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 is pet friendly.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 offer parking?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 offers parking.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 have a pool?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 has a pool.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 have accessible units?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 has accessible units.
Does 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17817 Coit Rd Unit: E2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seville Uptown
2626 Reagan St
Dallas, TX 75219
Jefferson Mockingbird
2223 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Oaks at Hampton
2514 Perryton Dr
Dallas, TX 75224
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University