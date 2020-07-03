1717 Annex Avenue

Amenities
Modern, luxury townhome in gated community near Downtown, Henderson Ave. & Lower Greenville. Open-floor plan with designer light fixtures, window treatments & tall ceilings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Bosch & Bertazzoni appliances. Large Master Suite with rain-head shower, separate vanities & generous walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom features separate bath & walk-in closet. Fenced yard, balcony & private rooftop terrace with Downtown skyline views. Includes: washer-dryer, refrigerator, central vacuum. Community features: secured fencing, gated entry, dog park & guest parking.