Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:51 PM

1717 Annex Avenue

1717 Annex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
guest parking
Modern, luxury townhome in gated community near Downtown, Henderson Ave. & Lower Greenville. Open-floor plan with designer light fixtures, window treatments & tall ceilings throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel Bosch & Bertazzoni appliances. Large Master Suite with rain-head shower, separate vanities & generous walk-in closet. Guest Bedroom features separate bath & walk-in closet. Fenced yard, balcony & private rooftop terrace with Downtown skyline views. Includes: washer-dryer, refrigerator, central vacuum. Community features: secured fencing, gated entry, dog park & guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Annex Avenue have any available units?
1717 Annex Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Annex Avenue have?
Some of 1717 Annex Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Annex Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Annex Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Annex Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Annex Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Annex Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Annex Avenue offers parking.
Does 1717 Annex Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Annex Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Annex Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 Annex Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Annex Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 Annex Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Annex Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Annex Avenue has units with dishwashers.

