Dallas, TX
10231 Ridge Oak Street
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM

10231 Ridge Oak Street

10231 Ridge Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

10231 Ridge Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75227
Riverway Estates-Bruton Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please apply at Go4rent.com. Applicants will complete an online lease application upload supporting documents (driver license & last 3 pay stubs), and pay their applicatio fee. APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10231 Ridge Oak Street have any available units?
10231 Ridge Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10231 Ridge Oak Street have?
Some of 10231 Ridge Oak Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10231 Ridge Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
10231 Ridge Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10231 Ridge Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 10231 Ridge Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10231 Ridge Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 10231 Ridge Oak Street offers parking.
Does 10231 Ridge Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10231 Ridge Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10231 Ridge Oak Street have a pool?
No, 10231 Ridge Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 10231 Ridge Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 10231 Ridge Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10231 Ridge Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10231 Ridge Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

