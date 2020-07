Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access bbq/grill coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments hot tub

Surround yourself in the positive energy of the growing Southside Corpus Christi, Texas, neighborhood at Sage Corpus Christi. With large floor plans and luxurious amenities designed to fit your modern living needs, our community is anything but ordinary. Choose from a studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartment for rent in Corpus Christi, an area that is rapidly booming and full of new business, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Our townhome-style apartments offer ground-level entry, opening up to spacious floor plans with soaring ceilings and modern finishes. And the resident perks like a resort-style pool, luxury fitness center, and expansive, 3,000-square-foot dog park are icing on the cake.