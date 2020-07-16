3801 Pennine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Quiet and Beautiful Neighborhood - in Desirable area - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms each with a full bathroom, half bath in hallway, Large open living/dining/kitchen. Tile floors throughout home, granite counter tops in all bathrooms and kitchen. Fenced back yard, open patio with gas line for your grill. You also have a 2 car garage with additional parking in front to easily park another 3 vehicles. With appliances; refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included in rental. $2300 a month/deposit is a month and a half $3450