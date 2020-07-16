All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

3801 Pennine Way

3801 Pennine Way · (361) 232-6315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 Pennine Way, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Quiet and Beautiful Neighborhood - in Desirable area - This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms each with a full bathroom, half bath in hallway, Large open living/dining/kitchen. Tile floors throughout home, granite counter tops in all bathrooms and kitchen. Fenced back yard, open patio with gas line for your grill. You also have a 2 car garage with additional parking in front to easily park another 3 vehicles. With appliances; refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher included in rental. $2300 a month/deposit is a month and a half $3450

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Pennine Way have any available units?
3801 Pennine Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Pennine Way have?
Some of 3801 Pennine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Pennine Way currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Pennine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Pennine Way pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Pennine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi.
Does 3801 Pennine Way offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Pennine Way offers parking.
Does 3801 Pennine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Pennine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Pennine Way have a pool?
No, 3801 Pennine Way does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Pennine Way have accessible units?
No, 3801 Pennine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Pennine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Pennine Way has units with dishwashers.
