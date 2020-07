Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed garage 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access pool table

Your new home base in Southside Corpus Christi, Texas, awaits at Azure Apartments. Our pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent near the Botanical Gardens feature sleek and modern architecture while truly encompassing the feeling of home.



Your morning commute is easy, since Azure Apartments is near top employers like CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. Fun is just around the corner, too. Kick back at Dave & Buster’s or Alamo Drafthouse Corpus Christi.



Our bright interiors feature high ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, and wood-style flooring. Your space extends out to your own private patio or balcony – the perfect place to soak in the sun with your pet by your side.