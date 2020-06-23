All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Candlewood

2002 Airline Rd · (361) 529-9165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1116 · Avail. Aug 26

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. Sep 6

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 501 sqft

Unit 0410 · Avail. Sep 8

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0910 · Avail. Sep 6

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 0912 · Avail. Sep 12

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 0707 · Avail. Aug 24

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Candlewood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Welcome home to Candlewood Apartment Homes, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Corpus Christi, TX. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience and quality. With our central location, you're conveniently close to everything! Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless comforts and conveniences here at Candlewood. Our five, unique open floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each apartment home features a fully equipped kitchen, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, a private balcony or patio, spacious walk-in closets, extra storage and more! At Candlewood Apartment Homes, residents can take part in recreational activities with the community features we offer! Amenities include tennis and basketball courts, two lavish resort-style swimming pools, a new fitness center, dog park, and two clothing care centers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $175 – 1 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Candlewood have any available units?
Candlewood has 8 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Candlewood have?
Some of Candlewood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Candlewood currently offering any rent specials?
Candlewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Candlewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Candlewood is pet friendly.
Does Candlewood offer parking?
Yes, Candlewood offers parking.
Does Candlewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Candlewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Candlewood have a pool?
Yes, Candlewood has a pool.
Does Candlewood have accessible units?
No, Candlewood does not have accessible units.
Does Candlewood have units with dishwashers?
No, Candlewood does not have units with dishwashers.
