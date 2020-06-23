Amenities

Welcome home to Candlewood Apartment Homes, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Corpus Christi, TX. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience and quality. With our central location, you're conveniently close to everything! Enjoy a lifestyle filled with endless comforts and conveniences here at Candlewood. Our five, unique open floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Each apartment home features a fully equipped kitchen, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, a private balcony or patio, spacious walk-in closets, extra storage and more! At Candlewood Apartment Homes, residents can take part in recreational activities with the community features we offer! Amenities include tennis and basketball courts, two lavish resort-style swimming pools, a new fitness center, dog park, and two clothing care centers.