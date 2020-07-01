Rent Calculator
3240 E Whitestone BLVD
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM
1 of 30
3240 E Whitestone BLVD
3240 East Whitestone Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
3240 East Whitestone Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Short term lease available with $300 monthly additional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3240 E Whitestone BLVD have any available units?
3240 E Whitestone BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3240 E Whitestone BLVD have?
Some of 3240 E Whitestone BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3240 E Whitestone BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3240 E Whitestone BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 E Whitestone BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3240 E Whitestone BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Park
.
Does 3240 E Whitestone BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3240 E Whitestone BLVD offers parking.
Does 3240 E Whitestone BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 E Whitestone BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 E Whitestone BLVD have a pool?
No, 3240 E Whitestone BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3240 E Whitestone BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3240 E Whitestone BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 E Whitestone BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 E Whitestone BLVD has units with dishwashers.
