Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

170 Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cedar Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
33 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1263 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
20 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1361 sqft
Modern, urban community featuring designer chic styling, technology upgrades and an eco-friendly design. Chef-quality kitchens, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Near Route 183 and parks.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Discover luxury lakeside living at Muir Lake Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
48 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Anderson Mill West
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
4 Units Available
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1390 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,554
1422 sqft
Cedar Park Townhomes offers an array of community amenities sure to please. Enjoy our plush clubhouse or some time on the sport court.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1236 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Lake Travis. Fully featured, resort-like apartment living with hardwood floors, granite countertops and spacious patio. Pet-friendly property. Washer/dryer hookup provided, along with dishwashers and modern appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Park Town Center
1904 Main ST
1904 Main Street, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2008 sqft
Adorable family home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus an office or nursery off the master bedroom. 3 CAR GARAGE! Open living room and kitchen with high ceilings, laminate wood flooring, & granite counters. Ample storage space.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ranch at Brushy Creek
3938 Bowstring Bend
3938 Bowstring Bend, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2916 sqft
Stunning Corner Lot in The Ranch at Brushy Creek! - This home has it all! Open floor plan with upgrades throughout - Tile floors in living, dining, kitchen and breakfast areas. Granite counter-tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1900 Little Elm Trl #54
1900 Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CEDAR PARK - TOWNHOUSE *** 2 WKS FREE RENT / CALL FOR DETAILS *** - Beautiful Cedar Park town-home located on quiet street. Living open to dining and kitchen. Great kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedrooms are located upstairs.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Ranch at Brushy Creek
122 Driftwood Drive
122 Driftwood Drive, Cedar Park, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,749
3145 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house built in 2014 located at Ranch at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park. Very good school district (10/9/8).

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1306 Diner DR
1306 Diner Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1701 sqft
Totally REMODELED Immaculate single story home with 3 bedrooms, an office and 2 baths. Fresh light gray paint through out & plank flooring in all rooms but new carpet in bedrooms and fresh tile in bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Buttercup Creek
801 Live Oak DR
801 Live Oak Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
This charming home, won't last long! All fresh interior paint w/wood-look laminate floors/tile. Crisp looking kitchen w/newer white cabinets, SS appliances. Spacious living area w/wood burning fireplace.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Slate Creek DR
1807 Slate Creek Drive, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
The Amazing view and charming one-story home, living room is large and opens into the dining area, granite countertop, ONLY master suite is carpeted, walk-in closet. Three guest rooms are all great size with closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cedar Park, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cedar Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

