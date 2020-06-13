Apartment List
/
TX
/
cedar park
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

162 Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,057
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1327 sqft
Discover luxury lakeside living at Muir Lake Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
42 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
51 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anderson Mill West
4 Units Available
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
4 Units Available
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1390 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,554
1422 sqft
Cedar Park Townhomes offers an array of community amenities sure to please. Enjoy our plush clubhouse or some time on the sport court.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1236 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Lake Travis. Fully featured, resort-like apartment living with hardwood floors, granite countertops and spacious patio. Pet-friendly property. Washer/dryer hookup provided, along with dishwashers and modern appliances throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
350 CYPRESS CREEK RD
350 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Park Town Center
1 Unit Available
821 Palo Duro Dr
821 Palo Duro Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
821 Palo Duro - Property Id: 299325 A charming, well maintained corner lot home with 3 bed/2.5 bath located in a prime location. Hardwood floor downstairs. D/W equipped. Kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2214 S. Lakeline Blvd. Unit 310
2214 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1701 sqft
2214 S. Lakeline Blvd. Unit 310 Available 07/14/20 2214 S. Lakeline Blvd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
403 Cedar Mound Pass
403 Cedar Mound Pass, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1705 sqft
403 Cedar Mound Pass Available 06/25/20 Great Cedar Park Home! - This lovely home nestled in Buttercup Creek is ready for move-in. Laminate wood floors through main living areas and kitchen.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranch at Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
113 ARROWHEAD TR
113 Arrowhead Trail, Cedar Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2990 sqft
113 Arrowhead - 2990 sq. ft. - $2495.00 - 4+-2.5 - Ranch @ Brushy Creek. M Bedroom downstairs, home has formal d-room, kitchen w/lots of counter/cabinet space, island & pantry, F-place in L-room, secondary bedrooms upstairs & covered patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
202 Lollipop Lane
202 Lolliop Lane, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2392 sqft
Hidden gem in the coveted Forest Oaks neighborhood! Cul-de-sac property within seconds to the neighborhood pool and community center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1900 Little Elm TRL
1900 Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1306 sqft
CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED! Easy access to 183A. Cute 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, laundry room, private back yard patio and one car garage. The HOA covers all exterior maintenance, landscaping, water and garbage. Comes with washer/dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805
700 Mandarin Flyway, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$820
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183. Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cedar Park, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cedar Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park 3 BedroomsCedar Park Accessible ApartmentsCedar Park Apartments under $1,000Cedar Park Apartments under $1,200Cedar Park Apartments under $1,300
Cedar Park Apartments under $900Cedar Park Apartments with BalconyCedar Park Apartments with GarageCedar Park Apartments with GymCedar Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCedar Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCedar Park Apartments with ParkingCedar Park Apartments with Pool
Cedar Park Apartments with Washer-DryerCedar Park Cheap PlacesCedar Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Park Furnished ApartmentsCedar Park Luxury PlacesCedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesCedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District