Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome to Cypress Gardens, a community conveniently located in the Austin, TX suburb of Cedar Park. With our central location, you are close to a variety of dining, recreation, and shopping opportunities including The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park, Cedar Park Center, The Arboretum, The Domain, popular Lake Travis, as well as major highways and employers. Residents enjoy a lifestyle filled with exceptional amenities in a relaxing and peaceful community. Our five, unique floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind; Cypress Gardens apartment homes feature washer and dryers in all units, 9 foot ceilings, large closets and patio storage, ceiling fans in every unit, and more. Community amenities include natural landscaping including a brook and a pond, 2 swimming pools, a hot tub, fitness center, and more. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you, please visit today and experience all that apartment homes in Cypress Gardens have to offer.