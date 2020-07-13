119 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1263 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
20 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,548
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
22 Units Available
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,218
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1361 sqft
Modern, urban community featuring designer chic styling, technology upgrades and an eco-friendly design. Chef-quality kitchens, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Near Route 183 and parks.
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
32 Units Available
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Discover luxury lakeside living at Muir Lake Apartment Homes.
1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
48 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Anderson Mill West
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1390 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,554
1422 sqft
Cedar Park Townhomes offers an array of community amenities sure to please. Enjoy our plush clubhouse or some time on the sport court.
1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1236 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Lake Travis. Fully featured, resort-like apartment living with hardwood floors, granite countertops and spacious patio. Pet-friendly property. Washer/dryer hookup provided, along with dishwashers and modern appliances throughout.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
335 CYPRESS CREEK RD
335 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a tranquil community nestled within 25 acres of natural beauty. Relax by the bird-feeding areas or marvel at the brook and pond. Live outside the hustle and bustle of Austin yet close to many conveniences, great dining and major employers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar Park Town Center
1435 Main St
1435 Main Street, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5816044)

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2000 S. LAKELINE BLVD.
2000 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
350 CYPRESS CREEK RD
350 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
18 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1284 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1717 sqft
Luxury meets convenience with impressive interior features and easy access to Austin through the light rail. Quiet community with large pool, 24-hour gym, a coffee bar and more amenities designed to relax and rejuvenate.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
57 Units Available
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near restaurants and dining. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, landscaped grounds, and green space. Located in quiet, secluded area near Round Rock School District.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
32 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.

July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cedar Park rents held steady over the past month

Cedar Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,388 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,714 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Cedar Park, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased slightly in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,714 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    -0.1%
    Round Rock
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    2.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Pflugerville
    $1,280
    $1,580
    -1.2%
    -0.7%
    San Marcos
    $970
    $1,200
    0.4%
    1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

