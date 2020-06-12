Apartment List
/
TX
/
cedar park
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
20 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
27 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Anderson Mill West
4 Units Available
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
43 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1402 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
4 Units Available
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1390 sqft
Cedar Park Townhomes offers an array of community amenities sure to please. Enjoy our plush clubhouse or some time on the sport court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
51 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1325 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Park Town Center
1 Unit Available
821 Palo Duro Dr
821 Palo Duro Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
821 Palo Duro - Property Id: 299325 A charming, well maintained corner lot home with 3 bed/2.5 bath located in a prime location. Hardwood floor downstairs. D/W equipped. Kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Park Town Center
1 Unit Available
1501 Davis Mountain Loop
1501 Davis Mountain Loop, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1596 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great 3-BR with office in Cedar Park Town Center - Property Id: 252518 Don't miss out on this great 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home in Town Center, Cedar Park's nicest neighborhood! You'll deal with a local landlord, not a giant

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
812 Wild Rose Trl
812 Wild Rose Trail, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
812 Wild Rose Trl Available 08/07/20 Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park - Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park ~ New HVAC (including ducts) & Water

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2214 S. Lakeline Blvd. Unit 310
2214 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1862 sqft
2214 S. Lakeline Blvd. Unit 310 Available 07/14/20 2214 S. Lakeline Blvd.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
609 Brashear Lane
609 Brashear Lane, Cedar Park, TX
609 Brashear Lane Available 08/14/20 4-bedroom Home in Cedar Park - Home in Cedar Grove Subdivision. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home has a nice floorplan with high ceilings and kitchen open to the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
403 Cedar Mound Pass
403 Cedar Mound Pass, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1705 sqft
403 Cedar Mound Pass Available 06/25/20 Great Cedar Park Home! - This lovely home nestled in Buttercup Creek is ready for move-in. Laminate wood floors through main living areas and kitchen.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranch at Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
113 ARROWHEAD TR
113 Arrowhead Trail, Cedar Park, TX
113 Arrowhead - 2990 sq. ft. - $2495.00 - 4+-2.5 - Ranch @ Brushy Creek. M Bedroom downstairs, home has formal d-room, kitchen w/lots of counter/cabinet space, island & pantry, F-place in L-room, secondary bedrooms upstairs & covered patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
1602 Elkins Ln.
1602 Elkins Lane, Cedar Park, TX
Buttercup Creek - Buttercup Creek No Cats Allowed (RLNE1858595)

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Ranch at Brushy Creek
1 Unit Available
3603 Juniper Hills Street
3603 Juniper Hills, Cedar Park, TX
Wonderful Brushy Creek Area home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
1208 Willowbrook Drive
1208 Willowbrook Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2306 sqft
The incredibly maintained Forest Oaks one story home is available for move in June 20th! Three bedrooms, two full baths, and a bonus office.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1711 Lion Heart Drive
1711 Lion Heart Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1800 sqft
Warm and inviting gem in the highly desirable Cypress Bend neighborhood! Custom tile throughout 1st floor and professionally done garage conversion! Huge backyard xeriscaped for low maintenance and reduced water bills! Close proximity to Anderson

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
202 Lollipop Lane
202 Lolliop Lane, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2392 sqft
Hidden gem in the coveted Forest Oaks neighborhood! Cul-de-sac property within seconds to the neighborhood pool and community center.

June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Cedar Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Cedar Park rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,387 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,712 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cedar Park, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased moderately in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,712 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Cedar Park.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park 3 BedroomsCedar Park Accessible ApartmentsCedar Park Apartments under $1,000Cedar Park Apartments under $1,200Cedar Park Apartments under $1,300
    Cedar Park Apartments under $900Cedar Park Apartments with BalconyCedar Park Apartments with GarageCedar Park Apartments with GymCedar Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCedar Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCedar Park Apartments with ParkingCedar Park Apartments with Pool
    Cedar Park Apartments with Washer-DryerCedar Park Cheap PlacesCedar Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsCedar Park Furnished ApartmentsCedar Park Luxury PlacesCedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesCedar Park Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
    Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
    Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
    Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
    Austin Community College District