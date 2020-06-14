Apartment List
cedar park
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020

242 Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cedar Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1290 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
27 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
19 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
21 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
51 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Anderson Mill West
3 Units Available
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1236 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Lake Travis. Fully featured, resort-like apartment living with hardwood floors, granite countertops and spacious patio. Pet-friendly property. Washer/dryer hookup provided, along with dishwashers and modern appliances throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
112 South Mount Rushmore Drive
112 South Mount Rushmore Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
112 South Mount Rushmore Drive Available 07/10/20 Great Home in Cedar Park! - Great home in Cedar Park with great access to major Hwy and Toll Roads. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Cedar Park Town Center
1 Unit Available
821 Palo Duro Dr
821 Palo Duro Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1496 sqft
821 Palo Duro - Property Id: 299325 A charming, well maintained corner lot home with 3 bed/2.5 bath located in a prime location. Hardwood floor downstairs. D/W equipped. Kitchen with granite counter tops. All bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cedar Park Town Center
1 Unit Available
1501 Davis Mountain Loop
1501 Davis Mountain Loop, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1596 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Great 3-BR with office in Cedar Park Town Center - Property Id: 252518 Don't miss out on this great 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath home in Town Center, Cedar Park's nicest neighborhood! You'll deal with a local landlord, not a giant

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1605 Terrace View Drive
1605 Terrace View, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2416 sqft
1605 Terrace View Drive Available 07/01/20 GORGEOUS LARGE 1 STORY IN WHITESTONE OAKS - This beautiful, well-kept home has plenty of room for everyone.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
812 Wild Rose Trl
812 Wild Rose Trail, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1394 sqft
812 Wild Rose Trl Available 08/07/20 Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park - Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park ~ New HVAC (including ducts) & Water

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Buttercup Creek
1 Unit Available
403 Cedar Mound Pass
403 Cedar Mound Pass, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1705 sqft
403 Cedar Mound Pass Available 06/25/20 Great Cedar Park Home! - This lovely home nestled in Buttercup Creek is ready for move-in. Laminate wood floors through main living areas and kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
501 Paseo Grand Dr
501 Paseo Grand Drive, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1638 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Cedar Park - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Cedar Park ~ Large Open Living Area w/ Wood Flooring ~ Shady Backyard with Large Oak Trees ~ Large Kitchen w/Center Island & Breakfast Area ~ 2 Car

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1006 Tallow TRL
1006 Tallow Trail, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
2460 sqft
PLEASE OBSERVE CDC RECOMMENDED COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS. Please allow the tenant a two hour notice to safely vacate the home.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Cedar Park Town Center
1 Unit Available
1502 Discovery Blvd
1502 Discovery Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1997 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Charming home in the heart of Cedar Park - Property Id: 254640 Due to current situation, in-person or Virtual tours can be accommodated. Available 5/1 but could have flexibility for earlier move-in.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
55 Units Available
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near restaurants and dining. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, landscaped grounds, and green space. Located in quiet, secluded area near Round Rock School District.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
46 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
23 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1064 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cedar Park, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cedar Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

