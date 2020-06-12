Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM

266 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
27 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1045 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
29 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1148 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1139 sqft
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
898 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
44 Units Available
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1264 sqft
Sophisticated apartment homes feature euro-style cabinets, stainless appliances, white granite countertops, and plank flooring. Community has a resort-style pool, cabana, outdoor kitchen, and public outdoor lounge area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden at Cedar Park is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing an opulent living experience for its community members.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1327 sqft
Discover luxury lakeside living at Muir Lake Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
958 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
18 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1023 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
21 Units Available
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1104 sqft
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Anderson Mill West
4 Units Available
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
932 sqft
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
51 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1083 sqft
Cedar Park Townhomes offers an array of community amenities sure to please. Enjoy our plush clubhouse or some time on the sport court.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1236 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Lake Travis. Fully featured, resort-like apartment living with hardwood floors, granite countertops and spacious patio. Pet-friendly property. Washer/dryer hookup provided, along with dishwashers and modern appliances throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B
1905 Yaupon Trail, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
978 sqft
1905 Yaupon Trail Unit B Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit for lease! - This property has a spacious, private backyard and a garage. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and dining area with an open concept into the living room.

Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
350 CYPRESS CREEK RD
350 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
985 sqft
Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
58 Units Available
Lantern Apartments
12403 Mellow Meadow Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
901 sqft
Fantastic location near restaurants and dining. On-site amenities include a large pool and sundeck, landscaped grounds, and green space. Located in quiet, secluded area near Round Rock School District.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
50 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
25 Units Available
The Baxter at Westwood
10707 Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
838 sqft
Stylish living meets modern comforts here with a sparkling pool, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, dog park and proximity to Lake Travis. Recently renovated interiors with hardwood floors, relaxing bathtub and dramatic lighting.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1205 sqft
Luxury meets convenience with impressive interior features and easy access to Austin through the light rail. Quiet community with large pool, 24-hour gym, a coffee bar and more amenities designed to relax and rejuvenate.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
192 Units Available
Caliza
12638 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1092 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cedar Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Cedar Park rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,387 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,712 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cedar Park, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased moderately in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,712 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Cedar Park.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

