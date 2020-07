Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center concierge conference room e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal trash valet yoga

The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members. Located in the heart of Cedar Park, residents enjoy some of the city’s finest dining, retail, and entertainment options including 1890 Ranch Shopping Center, The Parke, Brushy Creek Lake Park, and H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Live new at The Alden and experience an upscale lifestyle with modern finishes, resort-style amenities, and a new home for your small business. Live, work, and play at The Alden -- where the best of Cedar Park is at your fingertips!