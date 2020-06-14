18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX

Apartment List
21 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805
700 Mandarin Flyway, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
$820
300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183. Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80).
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oak Brook
1 Unit Available
9509 Graceland Trail
9509 Graceland Trail, Brushy Creek, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2960 sqft
9509 Graceland Trail Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, FURNISHED home for lease on desirable, large corner lot! - Well-maintained, one story 3/2, with a bright open floorpan.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14am
Chandlere Crossing
21 Units Available
Springs at Round Rock
1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$1,085
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,172
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1075 sqft
A luxury apartment community that features a resort-style pool, private balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, and garden soaking tubs. The landscaped setting is within green Texas farmland, yet near all the amenities of Round Rock.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Burnet
29 Units Available
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1188 sqft
Open the door to a premier lifestyle defined by spectacular amenities and incredible convenience. A life where you’re surrounded by luxury, with the buzz of the city mere steps away.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Windsor Republic Place
5708 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1298 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full-size washer/dryer and intrusion alarms. Community has a resort-style pool, covered outdoor fireplace and bark park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northwest Hills - Far West
12 Units Available
Post Park Mesa
5811 Mesa Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,610
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1170 sqft
Post Park Mesa apartments lie near the Bright Leaf Preserve in Austin. This location is convenient to the University of Texas, as well as the Highland and Lakeline malls. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves, nine-foot ceilings, and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
San Marin
3625 Duval Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1323 sqft
A modern community tucked into a wooded area near Northwest Austin. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and bark park. Apartments offer walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 9-foot ceilings. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
40 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,133
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
26 Units Available
Creekside at Kenney's Fort
1100 S Kenney Fort Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1107 sqft
Situated in the heart of Round Rock, TX, this development offers amenities including various floor plans (one-three bedroom floor plans), vaulted ceilings, wood floors, chef's kitchens, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 23 at 07:52pm
$
Scofield Farms
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1396 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1336 sqft
Luxury community offers residents access to resort-inspired pool, cardio-theater and billiard room. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, and granite counters. Located close to shopping, dining, recreational facilities, and schools in Round Rock, TX.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
17804 Maritime Point Drive
17804 Maritime Pt, Jonestown, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
Absolutely the BEST first floor condo in The Hollows 1400 acre, heavily wooded, & scenic community on Lake Travis. 2 beds, 2 baths fully furnished, with a big balcony to enjoy morning coffee. 1,180 well-laid-out sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Burnet
1 Unit Available
11400 Domain Dr
11400 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Domain! - Property Id: 112465 Live at the perfect location where we mix home, work, and play within steps from your front door. Just off of the MoPac Expressway and U.S.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
9701 Stonelake Blvd.
9701 Stonelake Boulevard, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,600
350 sqft
Candlewood Suites Austin Arboretum-Northwest - Property Id: 285970 Featuring studio and one bedroom queen suites. Rooms include fully equipped kitchens, wifi, cable TV and self service laundry. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Burnet
1 Unit Available
11010 Domain Dr.
11010 Domain Drive, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
Furnished, high walk score, pool with BBQ area and cabanas , gym, business center. King bed, large garden tub, faux balcony overlooking shops. Walk to restaurants and shopping. Quick access to highways. On quiet and less traffic side of the Domain.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Old Town District
1 Unit Available
202 S Elm St
202 South Elm Street, Georgetown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
Available July 2nd!! 1965 charm meets a recent builder remodel inside & out! Engineered wood flooring with granite kitchen and bath in an open floorplan. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included in separate laundry room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9525 N Capital Of Texas Hwy
9525 Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1113 sqft
Our condo is conveniently located at the corner of Hwy 183 and N Capital of Texas Hwy. This fully furnished condo of 2 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom is located in a safe gated community that offers spectacular views into the canyon.

June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cedar Park Rent Report. Cedar Park rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cedar Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Cedar Park rents decline sharply over the past month

Cedar Park rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cedar Park stand at $1,387 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,712 for a two-bedroom. Cedar Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Cedar Park, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Cedar Park

    As rents have increased moderately in Cedar Park, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Cedar Park is less affordable for renters.

    • Cedar Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,712 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% rise in Cedar Park.
    • While Cedar Park's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Cedar Park than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Cedar Park is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

