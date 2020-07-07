All apartments in Bedford
709 Spring Lake Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:49 PM

709 Spring Lake Drive

709 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

709 Spring Lake Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,681 sq ft, 1 story home in Bedford! Spacious living room with brick fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
709 Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 709 Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Spring Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 709 Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 709 Spring Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 709 Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Spring Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Spring Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Spring Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Spring Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

