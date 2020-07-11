Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Cedar Park, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cedar Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1361 sqft
Modern, urban community featuring designer chic styling, technology upgrades and an eco-friendly design. Chef-quality kitchens, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Near Route 183 and parks.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
47 Units Available
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1162 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Park. Floor plans feature amenities such as hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to a fitness center, game room, swimming pool and green open space with bark park.
Results within 1 mile of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
The M at Lakeline
10500 Lakeline Mall Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,111
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1558 sqft
Our accommodating community is completely tailored around you and we're proud to offer everything from a 150-foot resort-style pool and tanning deck to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a Starbucks® WiFi lounge with coffee bar.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
182 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,179
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1197 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
50 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$807
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
25 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,000
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
931 sqft
Perfect convenience with shopping and Concordia University within walking distance. One- to three-bedroom apartments are pet friendly and have in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pool and hot tub, plus playground for kids.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Nolina Flats
8021 FM 620, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Concordia University and Four Points Center. Renovated apartments have fireplace, in-unit laundry and more. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, hot tub and parking garage. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Ravina
10301 Farm-to-Market Road 2222, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1185 sqft
Northwest Austin location near Emma Long Park. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, newer kitchens and fireplaces. Pet friendly. Community gardens, courtyard, pool and fire pit. Gym and game room, too.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
50 Units Available
Milwood
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
The Michael at Presidio
13535 Lyndhurst St, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,014
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1186 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Design finishes, elegant interior features and world-class amenities situated on 14 acres with impressive canal. Water features, pool, car charging and more at this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Oakville
7011 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1362 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to MoPac Expressway and US 183. Luxurious units offer amenities like washer/dryer hookup, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and fireplace. Community includes a pool, parking, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Westwind
Rock Springs Duplexes
1338 Christopher Ave, Round Rock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1106 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood and carpet flooring, fireplace and all appliances, including a dishwasher. Units are air conditioned and pet friendly. Garage and parking available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
97 Units Available
Angus Valley
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,062
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
34 Units Available
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,155
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1360 sqft
Contemporary homes with fully equipped kitchens and plush carpeting. Tenants get access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and pool. Right along US 183. Near Balcones Country Club.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Urban North
8101 San Felipe Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
$999
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1011 sqft
Slide into a sophisticated lifestyle in North Austin. Community has a yoga studio and gym. Relax in the hammock garden or take a dip in the resort-style pool. Units feature quartz counters and 11-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Milwood
Townhomes at Sendera Trails
6280 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1468 sqft
This pet-friendly community has controlled access entry, a media room, gym and garage parking. Lakeline Mall is just a short drive away. Residents enjoy in-unit fireplaces and individual security systems.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Results within 10 miles of Cedar Park
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
46 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
North Austin
Feliz
1804 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$821
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
890 sqft
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Cedar Park, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Cedar Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Cedar Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

