Apartment List
/
TX
/
georgetown
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Georgetown, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Georgetown apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Parallax
2000 FM-1460, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1150 sqft
Luxurious homes include dishwashers, walk-in closets and laundry. Community offers dog park, pool and parking. Community located close to shopping, dining and entertainment in Georgetown.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
39 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
80 Units Available
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1539 sqft
Mansions 54 is bringing new modern luxury living to Georgetown, TX! Choose from 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom townhome style apartment homes with direct access garages.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1317 sqft
Just north of Austin, these apartments offer spectacular views of Texas Hill Country, all minutes from Georgetown's downtown historic district. Wood floors, resort-like pool, detached garages, stainless-steel appliances and gym with group fitness room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with fully equipped kitchens and granite countertops. Community includes a business center and fitness studio. Right by I-35 for quick transportation around Waco. Explore Inner Space Cavern during free time.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
25 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Bowman's Walk
101 E Bowman Rd, Round Rock, TX
Studio
$875
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, pet-friendly community near Round Rock Premium Outlets and minor league baseball field. Apartments feature modern appliances, fireplaces, and faux-wood flooring. On-site playground, pool, and pet stations.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
182 Units Available
The Elizabeth
13500 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,179
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1197 sqft
Experience True Texas Luxury at this brand new location in the Lakeline Neighborhood. Live the way you've always dreamed of without compromising style or quality. At The Elizabeth our apartment homes are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
46 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$899
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
44 Units Available
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1395 sqft
Located in the Round Rock School District, close to Highways 45 and 183 as well as running and biking paths. Surround sound movie theater, outdoor sand volleyball court, resort-style swimming pool with hot tub, oversized tubs, and built-in home offices.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
55 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1315 sqft
Close to Highways 45 and 183. Round Rock address. Close to Brushy Creek Lake Park. 3-4 residential events monthly (fall festival, bazaars, Thanksgiving dinner, etc.), beach-entry pool, fitness center, group exercise, night patrol, outdoor grilling, pet park, loggia, valet trash.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
50 Units Available
The Hendrix
9811 Copper Creek Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$807
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1350 sqft
Apartments feature electric ranges, ceiling fans, and extra storage. Located in the Round Rock School District with convenient access to the 183 freeway, 183A, and 45. Laundry facilities, two playgrounds, basketball court, and business center.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1361 sqft
Modern, urban community featuring designer chic styling, technology upgrades and an eco-friendly design. Chef-quality kitchens, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Near Route 183 and parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1084 sqft
Easy access to the N MoPac Expressway. Features a swimming pool, tennis court and volleyball court. Garage, gym and dog park. Units include a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1238 sqft
Situated along FM 734 and close to local shops and amenities. Stylish apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community includes a pool, a racquetball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Preserve at Rolling Oaks
15450 FM-1325, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1394 sqft
Minutes from the freeway. Recently renovated with updated appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fireplaces available. Furnished. On-site pool, gym, carport and dog park. Courtyard and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
50 Units Available
Milwood
Colonial Village at Quarry Oaks
6263 McNeil Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1381 sqft
Garages, two resort-style pools and a clubhouse are just some of this community's amenities. Apartments offer a full range of appliances, balconies and updated kitchens. Rattan Creek and Yett Creek parks are nearby.
City Guide for Georgetown, TX

Are you looking for an apartment with surroundings that have all the amenities of a big city and the charm of a small town? Then you’re moving to right place! Located a short 30-minutes from Austin, Georgetown, Texas has all that you’re looking for, and perhaps a little more. Now let’s check out the apartments for rent and find you a great new home.

Georgetown, also known as the Red Poppy Capital of Texas, has a population just shy of 50,000. It has an attractive historic downtown and amenity-laden real estate in the suburban parts of town, But, you know what?

Choosing a neighborhood in Georgetown will really come down to what you’re looking for in a rental.

The areas adjacent to the northern towns of Weir and Serenada have seen a lot of development in recent years. This means that if you’re looking for luxury condominiums, upscale townhomes and apartment rentals, this is area is perfect for you. These rental properties will also have some of the best amenities — including clubhouses, gyms and swimming pools. Expect to pay some of the highest rents in town for these suburban-feeling areas — generally hovering between $900-1100 per month.

The downtown city center area has many historical buildings all the way east to Texas’s oldest institute of higher education, Southwestern University. The student body has diversified the rental market. If you’re looking for flexible leases, inexpensive apartments, or a smaller studio apartment for rent, your best bet will be in this area. Expect to pay between $500-700 for smaller rentals, and up to $1000 for larger ones.

South of downtown and east of campus you’ll find a lot of suburban development that caters to the homeowner. However, these areas occasionally have single-family, detached rental homes available. Expect to pay $700-1000 for rental properties here.

Your four legged friend will be pretty welcome in most apartment rentals in Georgetown. Many apartment complexes and rental homes are pet friendly, though some may require a small additional fee for housing your dog or cat.

So, welcome to Georgetown! Enjoy the small town feel of this central Texas city! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Georgetown, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Georgetown apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Georgetown apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGeorgetown 3 BedroomsGeorgetown Accessible ApartmentsGeorgetown Apartments with Balcony
Georgetown Apartments with GarageGeorgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGeorgetown Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGeorgetown Apartments with ParkingGeorgetown Apartments with Pool
Georgetown Apartments with Washer-DryerGeorgetown Dog Friendly ApartmentsGeorgetown Furnished ApartmentsGeorgetown Luxury PlacesGeorgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College