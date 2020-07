Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

Great entertaining home with many updates through out. Hardwood floors in entry, kitchen, dining and living room. Spacious kitchen featuring granite kitchen counter tops, tumbled stone backsplash, updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bath has large walk in closet, whirlpool tub and large walk in shower. Fenced in backyard has private gate that opens to trail system to dog park and Addison athletic club. Atrium sitting area outside living room. Must verify schools.