4017 Rive Lane
4017 Rive Lane

4017 Rive Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4017 Rive Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently remodeled HOUSE in Addison with attached 2 car garage. Resurfaced hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms compliment the fresh paint and upgraded windows throughout the home. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances including fridge. Bathrooms feature granite countertops, fixtures, and gorgeous tile floors and tile showers. Master bedroom easily accommodates king size bed. Full-size walk-in laundry room. Private gated access off back patio to multi-mile Addison trail network and short walking distance to Addison Athletic Club with free use for residents. Home has ongoing professional cleaning and disinfecting procedures in place. NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 Rive Lane have any available units?
4017 Rive Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 4017 Rive Lane have?
Some of 4017 Rive Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 Rive Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4017 Rive Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 Rive Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4017 Rive Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 4017 Rive Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4017 Rive Lane offers parking.
Does 4017 Rive Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 Rive Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 Rive Lane have a pool?
No, 4017 Rive Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4017 Rive Lane have accessible units?
No, 4017 Rive Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 Rive Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 Rive Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4017 Rive Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4017 Rive Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

