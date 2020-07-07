4017 Rive Lane

Amenities

Recently remodeled HOUSE in Addison with attached 2 car garage. Resurfaced hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms compliment the fresh paint and upgraded windows throughout the home. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless appliances including fridge. Bathrooms feature granite countertops, fixtures, and gorgeous tile floors and tile showers. Master bedroom easily accommodates king size bed. Full-size walk-in laundry room. Private gated access off back patio to multi-mile Addison trail network and short walking distance to Addison Athletic Club with free use for residents. Home has ongoing professional cleaning and disinfecting procedures in place. NO PETS PLEASE.