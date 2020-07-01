All apartments in Addison
Last updated December 2 2019 at 2:30 AM

3880 Everwood Lane

3880 Everwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3880 Everwood Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**HERE’S A LITTLE SECRET ABOUT ADDISON** It’s the best location in Dallas. Why? You’re literally in the center of the city with easy access to tollway, 635 and 35. You’re biking distance to Beltline shopping, entertainment, and nearby Village Parkway. But that’s JUST the location. Let’s talk about the floor plan: Flex room downstairs could be 2nd living or 4th bedroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs with 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Swanky extended kitchen breakfast bar with granite that leads into living area, built-in wine captain and stainless steel refrigerator. The garage can fit two large vehicles with plenty of room for extra storage. See it and lease it because it will not last very long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Everwood Lane have any available units?
3880 Everwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3880 Everwood Lane have?
Some of 3880 Everwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 Everwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Everwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Everwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3880 Everwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3880 Everwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3880 Everwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3880 Everwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 Everwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Everwood Lane have a pool?
No, 3880 Everwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3880 Everwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3880 Everwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Everwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3880 Everwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3880 Everwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3880 Everwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

