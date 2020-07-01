3880 Everwood Lane

Amenities

**HERE’S A LITTLE SECRET ABOUT ADDISON** It’s the best location in Dallas. Why? You’re literally in the center of the city with easy access to tollway, 635 and 35. You’re biking distance to Beltline shopping, entertainment, and nearby Village Parkway. But that’s JUST the location. Let’s talk about the floor plan: Flex room downstairs could be 2nd living or 4th bedroom, 3 bedrooms upstairs with 3 full bathrooms and 1 half bath. Swanky extended kitchen breakfast bar with granite that leads into living area, built-in wine captain and stainless steel refrigerator. The garage can fit two large vehicles with plenty of room for extra storage. See it and lease it because it will not last very long!