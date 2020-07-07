3772 Vitruvian Way

Amenities

Great Location ~ what more could you ask for!! Two story townhome-condo located near Addison parks, restaurants and Brookhaven Country Club! First floor features open floor plan, perfect for entertaining, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, refrigerator remains with property, utility room with washer & dryer to remain. Fresh paint. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, both with ceiling fans & large walk-in closets, 2 baths and a study. 1 car carport. One time $10 fee per person to join Addison Athletic Club. Owner will pay HOA dues, water & gas. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable & internet.