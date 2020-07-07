All apartments in Addison
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

3772 Vitruvian Way

3772 Vitruvian Way · No Longer Available
Location

3772 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Great Location ~ what more could you ask for!! Two story townhome-condo located near Addison parks, restaurants and Brookhaven Country Club! First floor features open floor plan, perfect for entertaining, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, gas cooktop, stainless appliances, refrigerator remains with property, utility room with washer & dryer to remain. Fresh paint. Upstairs there are two bedrooms, both with ceiling fans & large walk-in closets, 2 baths and a study. 1 car carport. One time $10 fee per person to join Addison Athletic Club. Owner will pay HOA dues, water & gas. Tenant is responsible for electric, cable & internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3772 Vitruvian Way have any available units?
3772 Vitruvian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3772 Vitruvian Way have?
Some of 3772 Vitruvian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3772 Vitruvian Way currently offering any rent specials?
3772 Vitruvian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3772 Vitruvian Way pet-friendly?
No, 3772 Vitruvian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3772 Vitruvian Way offer parking?
Yes, 3772 Vitruvian Way offers parking.
Does 3772 Vitruvian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3772 Vitruvian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3772 Vitruvian Way have a pool?
Yes, 3772 Vitruvian Way has a pool.
Does 3772 Vitruvian Way have accessible units?
No, 3772 Vitruvian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3772 Vitruvian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3772 Vitruvian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3772 Vitruvian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3772 Vitruvian Way does not have units with air conditioning.

