Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3740 Vitruvian
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3740 Vitruvian

3740 Vitruvian Way · No Longer Available
Location

3740 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Short Term Nicely Furnished - Short term furnished rental. Daily, weekly and monthly. Managed professionally by AvenueWest Realty and Corporate Housing.Beautiful, spacious townhouse located in South Addison. The unit is in a very well-maintained community situated next to a gorgeous park and local dining and shopping options. The unit itself features 2 large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, a open floorplan downstairs with an extra half-bathroom, a spacious living room with plenty of seating, an open dining area with large dining table, and a fully stocked kitchen. There is also a cozy, fenced-in backyard area with patio furniture. The unit also comes equipped with Wi-Fi and cable services.

Free Utilities-One time Application Fee $53, One time departure fee $189\n\nFeatures:Air Conditioning, Cable Internet, Cable TV, Fully Furnished, Heating, Washer/Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator, Wi-Fi

(RLNE4530460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Vitruvian have any available units?
3740 Vitruvian doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3740 Vitruvian have?
Some of 3740 Vitruvian's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Vitruvian currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Vitruvian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Vitruvian pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Vitruvian is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Vitruvian offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Vitruvian offers parking.
Does 3740 Vitruvian have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Vitruvian offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Vitruvian have a pool?
No, 3740 Vitruvian does not have a pool.
Does 3740 Vitruvian have accessible units?
No, 3740 Vitruvian does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Vitruvian have units with dishwashers?
No, 3740 Vitruvian does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Vitruvian have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3740 Vitruvian has units with air conditioning.

