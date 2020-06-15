3740 Vitruvian

Amenities

Short Term Nicely Furnished - Short term furnished rental. Daily, weekly and monthly. Managed professionally by AvenueWest Realty and Corporate Housing.Beautiful, spacious townhouse located in South Addison. The unit is in a very well-maintained community situated next to a gorgeous park and local dining and shopping options. The unit itself features 2 large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, a open floorplan downstairs with an extra half-bathroom, a spacious living room with plenty of seating, an open dining area with large dining table, and a fully stocked kitchen. There is also a cozy, fenced-in backyard area with patio furniture. The unit also comes equipped with Wi-Fi and cable services.



Free Utilities-One time Application Fee $53, One time departure fee $189



