Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:03 AM

17018 Planters Row

17018 Planters Row · No Longer Available
Location

17018 Planters Row, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Addison! Vaulted Ceilings and windowed walls allow a very open and spacious feel with a ton of natural light! Gorgeous bathrooms! A fireplace to stay warm by and a fenced yard to enjoy those nice weather days! Updated decorative light fixtures illuminate the home. There is some marble flooring which adds to the luxurious feel! Spacious loft upstairs for second living area! Amazing Club house, patio area, walking park and community pool! North Addison Park Trail access is just outside your door, includes dog park and walking trails. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17018 Planters Row have any available units?
17018 Planters Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17018 Planters Row have?
Some of 17018 Planters Row's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17018 Planters Row currently offering any rent specials?
17018 Planters Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17018 Planters Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 17018 Planters Row is pet friendly.
Does 17018 Planters Row offer parking?
Yes, 17018 Planters Row offers parking.
Does 17018 Planters Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17018 Planters Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17018 Planters Row have a pool?
Yes, 17018 Planters Row has a pool.
Does 17018 Planters Row have accessible units?
No, 17018 Planters Row does not have accessible units.
Does 17018 Planters Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17018 Planters Row has units with dishwashers.
Does 17018 Planters Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 17018 Planters Row does not have units with air conditioning.

