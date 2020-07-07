15823 Spectrum Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location!! Luxurious 3 Story Condo in Heart of Addison Cir. 3 bedroom, 3 bath. Full bath on each floor (very rare to find in Addison)!! Amazing floorplan for entertaining, open concept with high ceilings, plantation shutters,wood floors and spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters. New carpet, New Trane furnace. Plenty of storage. 2 Balconies with amazing views. Easy access to ND tollway. Many walkable options for entertainment .Pet friendly. HOA includes Yard Maint, Water, Gas, Ext ins. You don’t want to miss this out. A real beauty!

$50 app fee-per adult. Please contact listing agent Vir Mehta for more info