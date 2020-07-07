All apartments in Addison
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:48 PM

15823 Spectrum Drive

15823 Spectrum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15823 Spectrum Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location!! Luxurious 3 Story Condo in Heart of Addison Cir. 3 bedroom, 3 bath. Full bath on each floor (very rare to find in Addison)!! Amazing floorplan for entertaining, open concept with high ceilings, plantation shutters,wood floors and spacious kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters. New carpet, New Trane furnace. Plenty of storage. 2 Balconies with amazing views. Easy access to ND tollway. Many walkable options for entertainment .Pet friendly. HOA includes Yard Maint, Water, Gas, Ext ins. You don’t want to miss this out. A real beauty!
$50 app fee-per adult. Please contact listing agent Vir Mehta for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15823 Spectrum Drive have any available units?
15823 Spectrum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15823 Spectrum Drive have?
Some of 15823 Spectrum Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15823 Spectrum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15823 Spectrum Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15823 Spectrum Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15823 Spectrum Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15823 Spectrum Drive offer parking?
No, 15823 Spectrum Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15823 Spectrum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15823 Spectrum Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15823 Spectrum Drive have a pool?
No, 15823 Spectrum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15823 Spectrum Drive have accessible units?
No, 15823 Spectrum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15823 Spectrum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15823 Spectrum Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15823 Spectrum Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15823 Spectrum Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

