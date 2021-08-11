All apartments in Shelby County
Appling Lakes Apartments

1392 Equestrian Dr · (435) 228-7295
Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15-5032 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,341

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Unit 09-2033 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,419

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 09-2014 · Avail. Oct 29

$1,457

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-8612 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1119 sqft

Unit 14-2824 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 15-4421 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1236 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05-5712 · Avail. Oct 8

$1,728

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 05-6723 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,728

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 13-1322 · Avail. Nov 5

$1,956

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Appling Lakes Apartments.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
volleyball court
At Appling Lakes Apartments, we strive to create the ideal community for our residents, which is why we provide a variety of thoughtfully designed amenities for you to enjoy. Our state-of-the-art fitness center, community tennis court, and sand volleyball court offer a wide variety of exercise areas that you can take advantage of from the comfort of home. Community features such as a resort-style swimming pool, a community clubhouse, and a children's playground ensure that the whole family can find all the refreshing, relaxing, and invigorating activities they need. Our entire property enjoys the peace of mind that comes with gated community access as well as a professional, on-site management team and dedicated, 24-hour maintenance service. For the comfort, you crave and the well-being you deserve, our quaint community has it all.

Property Details

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $620 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $115 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, unassigned. Parking Spaces and Garages. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. Surface lot, unassigned. Parking Spaces and Garages. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. Detached garage $100/month, attached garage, open lot. Other, unassigned. Parking Spaces and Garages. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Appling Lakes Apartments have any available units?
Appling Lakes Apartments has 26 units available starting at $1,341 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Appling Lakes Apartments have?
Some of Appling Lakes Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Appling Lakes Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Appling Lakes Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Appling Lakes Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Appling Lakes Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Appling Lakes Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Appling Lakes Apartments offers parking.
Does Appling Lakes Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Appling Lakes Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Appling Lakes Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Appling Lakes Apartments has a pool.
Does Appling Lakes Apartments have accessible units?
No, Appling Lakes Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Appling Lakes Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Appling Lakes Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Appling Lakes Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Appling Lakes Apartments has units with air conditioning.
