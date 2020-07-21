4790 Jobe Trail Available 10/01/20 Bent Creek Subdivision - 4 Bedroom * 2.5 bath * Granite in kitchen * Nice Back Deck * Great layout * Backs to park area/wooded area/pavilion/walking path * Bent Creek Subdivision!
No Cats Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4790 Jobe Trail have any available units?
4790 Jobe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nolensville, TN.
What amenities does 4790 Jobe Trail have?
Some of 4790 Jobe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4790 Jobe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4790 Jobe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4790 Jobe Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4790 Jobe Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4790 Jobe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4790 Jobe Trail offers parking.
Does 4790 Jobe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4790 Jobe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4790 Jobe Trail have a pool?
No, 4790 Jobe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4790 Jobe Trail have accessible units?
No, 4790 Jobe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4790 Jobe Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4790 Jobe Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4790 Jobe Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4790 Jobe Trail does not have units with air conditioning.