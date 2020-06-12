/
3 bedroom apartments
215 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN
1 Unit Available
1816 Erlinger Drive
1816 Erlinger Drive, Nolensville, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.
1 Unit Available
9008 Yates Court
9008 Yates Ct, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1986 sqft
GREAT SPACE!!! Hardwood, granite, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, attached garage, balcony off master bedroom. Landscaping, lawn care, building exterior maintenance provided by HOA. Full access to community pool.
1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction town home located in Burkitt Commons, end unit, lots of light. Very walk-able neighborhood with restaurants & stores just steps away from your door; Titos, Hoss Burger, Barrels & Brews...& more. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset Rd
1612 Sunset Road, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great location in a beautiful neighborhood and excellent schools. 3 Bedrooms all with walking-in-closets and 2 full bathrooms sitting on 1.90 Acre lot with private and park like backyard.
1 Unit Available
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Nolensville
1 Unit Available
8512 Calistoga Way
8512 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1591 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath towhnouse w/ open floor plan downstairs including eat-in kitchen and access to back patio. Master w/ separate shower and tub, walk-in closet. Laundry room up with washer/dryer connections. One car garage, lawn care included. No pets.
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
992 Quinn Ter
992 Quinn Ter, Williamson County, TN
New 2020 Home In Excellent Location, A Must See!!! - Property Id: 284511 Beautiful modern style farm home. Located within a desired community in Nolensville, TN. Only minutes to all shopping and top rated Williamson County Schools.
1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.
Autumn Oaks
1 Unit Available
7916 Oakfield Grove
7916 Oakfield Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 Unit Available
5566 Prada Dr
5566 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
Three story townhome off Nolensville Rd., just north of Concord Rd. in Brentwood. Four bedroom, three and half bath with a two car garage. Close to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, McDonald's and more. Available July 1, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1291 Bridgeton Park
1291 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, TN
Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020
1 Unit Available
8803 Dolcetto Grove
8803 Dolcetto Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1595 sqft
Beautifully maintained condo in ideal location!! Abundant natural light and spacious rooms throughout! Newly cleaned carpets and newer paint. Relaxing back deck with a tree-line for additional privacy.
1 Unit Available
5559 Prada
5559 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1779 sqft
2 master sized beds up, each w/full bath. Finished flex/office/bonus or 3rd bedroom in basement w3rd /full bath. Stainless/granite/hardwoods in the kitchen. Ideal set up for roommates or au pair suite.
1 Unit Available
1207 Boxthorn Dr
1207 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood, TN
Great location in a beautiful neighborhood. Convenient to great shopping and excellent schools.
1 Unit Available
8036 Mandan Dr
8036 Mandan Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1838 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
1 Unit Available
5560 Prada Drive
5560 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind.
1 Unit Available
8505 Calistoga Way
8505 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1724 sqft
Walking distance to Kroger/Publix/Starbucks/Walgreens. 10 miles to franklin, 16 miles to West End/Gulch area. 7.5 miles to Maryland farms area. Well maintained ready to move in. Coming soon with more info! Contact Asmith@renumgt.
Results within 5 miles of Nolensville
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1344 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
35 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Brittany Park
111 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
