Apartment List
/
TN
/
nolensville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:27 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN with garage

Nolensville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9008 Yates Court
9008 Yates Ct, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1986 sqft
GREAT SPACE!!! Hardwood, granite, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, attached garage, balcony off master bedroom. Landscaping, lawn care, building exterior maintenance provided by HOA. Full access to community pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1874 sqft
New construction town home located in Burkitt Commons, end unit, lots of light. Very walk-able neighborhood with restaurants & stores just steps away from your door; Titos, Hoss Burger, Barrels & Brews...& more. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Nolensville

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5566 Prada Dr
5566 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
828 sqft
Three story townhome off Nolensville Rd., just north of Concord Rd. in Brentwood. Four bedroom, three and half bath with a two car garage. Close to Kroger, Publix, Starbucks, McDonald's and more. Available July 1, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8036 Mandan Dr
8036 Mandan Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1838 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8512 Calistoga Way
8512 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1591 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath towhnouse w/ open floor plan downstairs including eat-in kitchen and access to back patio. Master w/ separate shower and tub, walk-in closet. Laundry room up with washer/dryer connections. One car garage, lawn care included. No pets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5560 Prada Drive
5560 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1796 sqft
If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Autumn Oaks
1 Unit Available
7916 Oakfield Grove
7916 Oakfield Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.
Results within 5 miles of Nolensville
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
McMurray
10 Units Available
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated May 27 at 03:51pm
25 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$884
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
1 Unit Available
2328 Zermatt Ave
2328 Zermatt Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1221 sqft
Unit with garage!!! Don't miss out on this gorgeous townhome with view of Nashville skyline, dining, living area, 1/2 bath on main floor with connections for stackable w/d, and stacked car garage. Convenient to I-65 & I-24 & Downtown Nashville.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Asheford Crossing
1 Unit Available
4012 Shadowbrook Trl
4012 Shadowbrook Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1794 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Cane Ridge Farms
1 Unit Available
2145 Camille Dr
2145 Camille Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
1844 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
October Woods
1 Unit Available
5525 Craftwood Dr
5525 Craftwood Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1655 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Nolensville, TN

Nolensville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Nolensville 3 BedroomsNolensville Apartments with BalconyNolensville Apartments with Garage
Nolensville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNolensville Apartments with ParkingNolensville Apartments with Pool
Nolensville Apartments with Washer-DryerNolensville Dog Friendly ApartmentsNolensville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TN
Tullahoma, TNDickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University