84 Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nolensville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Nolensville

1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.

1 Unit Available
992 Quinn Ter
992 Quinn Ter, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4058 sqft
New 2020 Home In Excellent Location, A Must See!!! - Property Id: 284511 Beautiful modern style farm home. Located within a desired community in Nolensville, TN. Only minutes to all shopping and top rated Williamson County Schools.

1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Nolensville
30 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$922
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,086
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Knolls
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Brittany Park
109 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
McMurray
10 Units Available
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.

Mountainview
1 Unit Available
1335 Wexford Downs Lane
1335 Wexford Downs Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3481 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 BR/ 2.5 Bath Home in Beautiful Winfield Park - Property Id: 294396 This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in the quiet community of Winfield Park and is available to rent ASAP.

1 Unit Available
913 Beavercreek Way
913 Beaver Creek Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1257 sqft
Spacious townhouse almost NEW in Old Hickory Commons! - Open floor plan with laminate hardwood floors on entire main level. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator plus granite counter tops in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
3731 Shane Point Pl
3731 Shane Point Pl, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1370 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Highland Creek! The main living area has carpet flooring, and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well.

1 Unit Available
328 Pennystone Circle
328 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
328 Pennystone Circle Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Avalon Subdivision, Gated Community w Pool and Playground - Well maintained home in Avalon Subdivision which is a Gated Community in Franklin.

Bell Forge Village
1 Unit Available
416 Oak Forge Dr
416 Oak Forge Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
1 bedroom basement Studio Efficiency/apartment with 2 Closets in Bedroom, Full Bathroom, New Kitchen area adjacent to Small living room area. Private rear entrance. New Laminate Hardwood flooring.

The Highlands
1 Unit Available
336 Shady Creek Ln
336 Shady Creek Lane, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2156 sqft
Wonderful Town home. at the end of a quite street. Granite in kitchen. Hardwood floors in Kitchen Living room and Dining Room. Large closets and tons of storage in basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Nolensville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Nolensville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

