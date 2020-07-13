/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN with pool
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2108 Sister Ct
2108 Sister Ct, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2408 sqft
Nice 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths large home with high ceiling family room, formal living and dinin g, great kitchen and 2 car garage. Private level backyard with irrigation system. Community Pool, Wonderful Schools.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7009 Yates Court
7009 Yates Ct, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1704 sqft
Awesome Townhome In Beautiful Community. 9' Ceilings 1st Floor, Crown Molding in Master, Granite, Island in Kitchen, All Brick and Hardi Board!
Results within 1 mile of Nolensville
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7827 Kemberton Dr, W
7827 Kemberton Drive W, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1770 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in Burkitt Place. Open floor plan downstairs w/ stainless appliances, beautiful hardwoods w/ plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Spacious living room w/ fireplace and access to covered back deck.
Results within 5 miles of Nolensville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Woodlands
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$941
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$880
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
29 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
McMurray
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vista Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
84 Units Available
Brittany Park
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,182
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
10 Units Available
Knolls
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
McMurray
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 02:56pm
$
8 Units Available
Saxony
700 Saxony Lake Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1038 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments close to I-24 with swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, laundry facilities, and more. Apartments are pet friendly. Some units with vaulted ceilings are available for an extra spacious feel.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 25 at 03:16pm
17 Units Available
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
988 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments close to I-24 and Hickory Hollow Mall. Unique features such as in-unit fireplaces, a car wash area with vacuum, swimming pool with two-level sun deck, and more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek Park
116 Holt Branch Ct
116 Holt Br, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3679 sqft
Lovely large 3,690 sq ft family home in the desired location of Stone Creek Park with a convenient drive to many shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
214 Pennystone Cir
214 Pennystone Circle, Franklin, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2473 sqft
Gated Community with POOL and trail to adjacent Smith Park & connected to biking/walking paths all the way to Crocket Park & Concord Road! Townhome w/ 4 bdrms & 3.5 baths.
Similar Pages
Nolensville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNolensville Apartments with ParkingNolensville Apartments with Pool