Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

165 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN

Finding an apartment in Nolensville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2000 sqft
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
8661 Burkitt Place Drive
8661 Burkitt Place Drive, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
Coming Soon available July 1st! Wonderful opportunity to rent a great home in Burkitt Place zoned for Nolensville schools. This beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom and 3 bath home with 2 car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Autumn Oaks
1 Unit Available
7916 Oakfield Grove
7916 Oakfield Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8803 Dolcetto Grove
8803 Dolcetto Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1595 sqft
Beautifully maintained condo in ideal location!! Abundant natural light and spacious rooms throughout! Newly cleaned carpets and newer paint. Relaxing back deck with a tree-line for additional privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5560 Prada Drive
5560 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1796 sqft
If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind.
Last updated June 13 at 07:07pm
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
The Woodlands
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,191
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
38 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Mallards Landing
4501 Packard Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1445 sqft
Mallards Landing Apartment Homes is your destination for exceptional living in Nashville! Just a stone’s throw from downtown Nashville, Mallards Landing is ideally located in the best city in the state.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,076
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lennox Village
24 Units Available
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,145
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,227
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Knolls
10 Units Available
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
28 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brittany Park
110 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Nolensville, TN

Finding an apartment in Nolensville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

