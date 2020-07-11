/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:09 AM
144 Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN with washer-dryer
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7063 Nolensville Rd
7063 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1917 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a renovated one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brentwood. This home is conveniently located off of Nolensville Rdand offers the seclusion of 5 acres and access to Mill Creek.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1874 sqft
Burkitt Commons New 4BR/3.5 Townhouse Walk to Dine - Property Id: 273100 Beautiful new construction townhouse located in Burkitt Commons.
Results within 1 mile of Nolensville
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8620 Altesse Way
8620 Altess Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1574 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Bedford Forrest. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
1103 Frewin Street
1103 Frewin Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
This like new home is located in Burkett Springs with convenient access to Hwys & Shopping. The 2 story home features hardwood floors in the livings area. The modern kitchen with SS appliances opens into the dinning and living room areas.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5565 Prada Dr
5565 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1779 sqft
Amazing Townhome Living without sacrificing Space! 3 Bedrooms 3&1/2 Baths + Bonus Room AND 2 Car Garage AND Large Deck over looking a Pocket Park! ALL in BRENTWOOD-Davidson County! Hardwood Floors in the Foyer and Kitchen! Tile in Master Bath, Walk
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Nolensville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
29 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,162
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
22 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
4 Units Available
McMurray
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Lennox Village
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$992
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
32 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
McMurray
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
86 Units Available
Brittany Park
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Knolls
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Stone Creek Park
116 Holt Branch Ct
116 Holt Br, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3679 sqft
Lovely large 3,690 sq ft family home in the desired location of Stone Creek Park with a convenient drive to many shops, restaurants, and grocery stores.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Provincetown
1630 Cardigan Way
1630 Cardigan Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1312 sqft
Spacious townhouse in Provincetown! End Unit with all kitchen appliances included! The property has an open layout. Has a breakfast nook in the kitchen, master ensuite, and walk-in closets in both bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
3748 Steffisburg Dr
3748 Steffisburg Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1240 sqft
Apartment on ground floor with modern finishes, two decks, convenient to shops and restaurants! Kitchen island & all kitchen appliances included!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cane Ridge Farms
3136 Skinner Dr
3136 Skinner Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
The interior features offer an open living room, eat-in kitchen with black appliances, and separate dining room. All bedrooms offer generous walk-in closets. Double vanity sinks, garden bathtub and separate shower are in the master bath.
Similar Pages
Nolensville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNolensville Apartments with ParkingNolensville Apartments with Pool