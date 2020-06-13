Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

187 Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9008 Yates Court
9008 Yates Ct, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1986 sqft
GREAT SPACE!!! Hardwood, granite, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, attached garage, balcony off master bedroom. Landscaping, lawn care, building exterior maintenance provided by HOA. Full access to community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1874 sqft
New construction town home located in Burkitt Commons, end unit, lots of light. Very walk-able neighborhood with restaurants & stores just steps away from your door; Titos, Hoss Burger, Barrels & Brews...& more. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1612 Sunset Rd
1612 Sunset Road, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Great location in a beautiful neighborhood and excellent schools. 3 Bedrooms all with walking-in-closets and 2 full bathrooms sitting on 1.90 Acre lot with private and park like backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Burkitt Commons Ave
107 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful home in Burkitt Commons - Property Id: 190167 Beautiful, new home in Burkitt Commons end unit with beautiful views. This family friendly 2,000 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Nolensville

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1291 Bridgeton Park
1291 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,898
4820 sqft
Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5559 Prada
5559 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1779 sqft
2 master sized beds up, each w/full bath. Finished flex/office/bonus or 3rd bedroom in basement w3rd /full bath. Stainless/granite/hardwoods in the kitchen. Ideal set up for roommates or au pair suite.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8803 Dolcetto Grove
8803 Dolcetto Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1595 sqft
Beautifully maintained condo in ideal location!! Abundant natural light and spacious rooms throughout! Newly cleaned carpets and newer paint. Relaxing back deck with a tree-line for additional privacy.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8036 Mandan Dr
8036 Mandan Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1838 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8512 Calistoga Way
8512 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1591 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath towhnouse w/ open floor plan downstairs including eat-in kitchen and access to back patio. Master w/ separate shower and tub, walk-in closet. Laundry room up with washer/dryer connections. One car garage, lawn care included. No pets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5560 Prada Drive
5560 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1796 sqft
If you're looking for a town house in Brentwood with a ton of space, look no further! This 4 bed 3.5 bath home is the perfect spacious retreat from the daily grind.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area has carpet throughout, with hardwood flooring in the kitchen. On the main floor you will find a spacious living room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
992 Quinn Ter
992 Quinn Ter, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4058 sqft
New 2020 Home In Excellent Location, A Must See!!! - Property Id: 284511 Beautiful modern style farm home. Located within a desired community in Nolensville, TN. Only minutes to all shopping and top rated Williamson County Schools.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5547 Prada Dr.
5547 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2309 sqft
OVERSIZED 4 BEDROOM BRENTWOOD TOWNHOUSE IN A PARK LIKE SETTING - Nestled in the High Point community with a park like setting, this newer construction townhouse offers over 2,300 square feet that includes 4 bedrooms, 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Autumn Oaks
1 Unit Available
7916 Oakfield Grove
7916 Oakfield Grove, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
Spacious and Well Maintained Home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, Fenced Yard, Master Up, 2 Car Garage - 2 Story Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.
Results within 5 miles of Nolensville
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar Pointe
19 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$946
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Brentwood Downs
25 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,071
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lennox Village
25 Units Available
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,156
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,232
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
39 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Woodlands
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,134
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,166
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Nolensville, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Nolensville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

