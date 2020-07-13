/
pet friendly apartments
160 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nolensville, TN
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8620 Altesse Way
8620 Altess Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1574 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Bedford Forrest. The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8253 Rossi Rd
8253 Rossi Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1645 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - Take a virtual tour right now! >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qnvyDyjAjaR This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8532 Calistoga Way
8532 Calistoga Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1573 sqft
8532 Calistoga Way Available 07/15/20 Spacious Townhouse - Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse for rent in Villas of Concord Place. One-car garage, patio. $400 pet fee for first pet; $200 pet fee for subsequent pets (per owner). 35# weight limit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
7827 Kemberton Dr, W
7827 Kemberton Drive W, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1770 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in Burkitt Place. Open floor plan downstairs w/ stainless appliances, beautiful hardwoods w/ plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Spacious living room w/ fireplace and access to covered back deck.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Bedford Forrest
712 Waller Road
712 Waller Road, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2694 sqft
This ready move in house is installed with full appliances in kitchen and laundry room! It has a master bedroom on the first floor. There is a huge backyard with new fresh paint deck! Come tour the house anytime!
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 Kemah Ct
1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2386 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
29 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Townhomes of Shadow Glen
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vista Apartments in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
84 Units Available
Brittany Park
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Woodlands
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$941
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,182
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$875
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
997 sqft
Apartment living is made easy, stylish, and comfortable at Allegro on Bell. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Antioch, TN, allow you to live out your days enjoying premier community amenities and convenient apartment features.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
McMurray
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$802
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalie Pointe in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$889
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Lennox Village
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$993
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Brentwood Downs
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,078
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
973 sqft
Loft and two-bedroom apartment homes in Nashville, just minutes from Maryland Farms, Cool Springs and Interstate 65. Private patio or balcony. Swimming pool with sundeck, picnic areas with built-in grills, and tennis courts.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Knolls
Knolls
220 Knolls Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
755 sqft
Convenient and centrally-located, these one- and two-bedroom units offer air conditioning, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and large closets. Commuters will appreciate the easy access to public transit.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$894
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$803
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
McMurray
Hickory Point
15180 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1219 sqft
Steps to Hickory Plaza Shopping Center. Each residence boasts high ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony. On-site recreation room, indoor basketball court and fitness center. Conveniences include package concierge and covered parking.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
