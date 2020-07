Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool package receiving trash valet valet service accessible parking on-site laundry bbq/grill courtyard dog park internet access internet cafe

Welcome home to Preakness Apartments in Antioch, TN. A picturesque lakeside community, Preakness offers residents spacious one and two-bedroom floorplans plus an array of fabulous amenities.



Come home to Preakness Apartments and enjoy a relaxed setting in the heart of Antioch. We’re proximate to I-24 and just 10 miles out of Downtown Nashville. The Preakness Apartments is a pet friendly community, accepting large dogs, plus have community walking trails and ample green space for you to enjoy. Homes at Preakness feature open-concept living spaces, over-sized patios/balconies, and well-equipped kitchens. Select homes are newly renovated, with vaulted ceilings, premium appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.



Now under new, professional management, stop by Preakness Apartments today and experience the difference - we’re sure you’ll decide to make your new home with us!